ZEON Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, ZEON has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One ZEON token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. ZEON has a market cap of $376,274.00 and $61,630.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.01201371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00121615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,820,353 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

