Zippie Reaches Market Cap of $285,526.00 (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Zippie has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. Zippie has a total market cap of $285,526.00 and $960.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zippie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00187458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.69 or 0.01192801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026334 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00120266 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zippie Profile

Zippie’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zippie’s official website is zippie.org

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

