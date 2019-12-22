ZPER Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One ZPER token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Liquid, Allbit and Bit-Z. ZPER has a total market cap of $666,324.00 and approximately $4,645.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00049986 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00331483 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003926 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013525 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015432 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000075 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Allbit, BitForex, HitBTC, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

