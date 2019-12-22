ZPER (ZPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $707,456.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One ZPER token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $707,456.00 and approximately $1,867.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00052827 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00329572 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004067 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014020 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015550 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,314,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Allbit, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

