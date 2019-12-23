$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Westport Fuel Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPRT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 79.5% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $272,000. 23.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPRT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. 314,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,660. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

