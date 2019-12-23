-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.12). Benefitfocus posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 153.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNFT stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 41,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,278. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $717.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.