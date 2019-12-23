$0.16 EPS Expected for Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Ardmore Shipping posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NYSE ASC traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $8.99. 220,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $289.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 17,931.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 229.4% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 15,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

