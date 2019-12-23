-$0.21 EPS Expected for GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.03). GTT Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GTT Communications.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. GTT Communications’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTT shares. Cowen downgraded GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GTT Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Shares of GTT traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 762,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. GTT Communications has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $43.35.

In other GTT Communications news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $194,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Conifer Management, L.L.C. acquired 53,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $420,872.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,794,173 shares of company stock worth $18,403,152. 40.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in GTT Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,473,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 81,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 85.0% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

