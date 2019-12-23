-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings of ($6.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenax Therapeutics.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09.
TENX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. 75,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,870. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.36.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.
