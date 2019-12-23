-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings of ($6.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenax Therapeutics.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

TENX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. 75,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,870. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.