$1.19 EPS Expected for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.43. Oshkosh reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.46.

NYSE:OSK traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.39. The stock had a trading volume of 533,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.00. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $56.47 and a twelve month high of $95.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 10,036 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $897,118.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,819.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $1,678,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,119,468.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,319. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Oshkosh by 4.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

