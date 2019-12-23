-$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.18). Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings per share of ($1.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $497.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

In other news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,040,072.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $238,214.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 73,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 47,798 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 354.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 41,565 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 215.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after buying an additional 68,848 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $106.50. 14,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,625. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

