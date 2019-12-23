$161.10 Million in Sales Expected for Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) to report $161.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.40 million to $161.80 million. Select Interior Concepts posted sales of $132.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year sales of $615.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $615.10 million to $616.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $661.50 million, with estimates ranging from $661.30 million to $661.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million.

Several research firms have commented on SIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE SIC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. 3,669,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,713. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. Select Interior Concepts has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $14.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

