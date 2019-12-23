$165.32 Million in Sales Expected for Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) will announce sales of $165.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.63 million and the lowest is $162.00 million. Unit posted sales of $214.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unit will report full year sales of $681.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $672.00 million to $690.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $665.20 million, with estimates ranging from $665.00 million to $665.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unit.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Unit had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unit by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after acquiring an additional 348,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Unit by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,602,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Unit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unit by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unit by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 260,576 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,478. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.53. Unit has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

