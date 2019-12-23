$29.94 Million in Sales Expected for Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) will report $29.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autoweb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.93 million to $30.94 million. Autoweb reported sales of $32.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full-year sales of $117.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.22 million to $118.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $133.36 million, with estimates ranging from $128.42 million to $138.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.28%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on AUTO. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Autoweb by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoweb by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 54,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Autoweb by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUTO traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. Autoweb has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.16.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

