$3.20 Billion in Sales Expected for YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) will post $3.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for YPF’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the lowest is $3.14 billion. YPF posted sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that YPF will report full-year sales of $13.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $13.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.27 billion to $13.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow YPF.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.67. YPF had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on YPF. Credit Suisse Group cut YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Santander cut shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of YPF in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. YPF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Shares of NYSE:YPF traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,459,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. YPF has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of YPF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in YPF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in YPF during the second quarter worth $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in YPF during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in YPF in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

