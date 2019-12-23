$5.57 Million in Sales Expected for Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) will report sales of $5.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.41 million and the highest is $5.88 million. Alcentra Capital posted sales of $6.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full year sales of $23.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.58 million to $24.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $40.89 million, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $75.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alcentra Capital.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Alcentra Capital had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABDC shares. ValuEngine raised Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Edward Grebow acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $57,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,223.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 316.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 42,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alcentra Capital by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 240,027 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcentra Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcentra Capital stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. 1,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,482. Alcentra Capital has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $9.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $118.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.29%.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

