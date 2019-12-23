$53.53 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) will announce $53.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.30 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $188.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.68 million to $192.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $253.02 million, with estimates ranging from $237.49 million to $283.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JMIA shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $237,842,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,705,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JMIA traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. 689,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,459. The stock has a market cap of $432.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

