Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Trading Up 2.9%

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.41 and last traded at $88.27, approximately 4,783 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 95,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.81.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPLT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,605,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.