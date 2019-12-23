Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Up to $0.44

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.44. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 58,978 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXAS shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Abraxas Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

The stock has a market cap of $73.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 703,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 84,200 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,555,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,200 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 385,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 42,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 69,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

