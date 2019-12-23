Aew UK Reit (LON:AEWU) Trading Down 0.6%

Aew UK Reit PLC (LON:AEWU) shares dropped 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.29), approximately 217,065 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 223,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.60 ($1.30).

The company has a market cap of $150.26 million and a P/E ratio of 9.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Aew UK Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

In other Aew UK Reit news, insider Bimaljit S. (Bim) Sandhu bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £45,500 ($59,852.67).

Aew UK Reit Company Profile (LON:AEWU)

AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK.

