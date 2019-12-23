AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 359 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.67), 17,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 13,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353 ($4.64).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on AFH Financial Group from GBX 568 ($7.47) to GBX 484 ($6.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $151.73 million and a PE ratio of 19.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 304.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 315.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

