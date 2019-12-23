Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Cap of $121.64 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Algorand has a total market cap of $121.64 million and approximately $72.17 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00003344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00184557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.01172330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00118953 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,016,196,349 coins and its circulating supply is 484,924,506 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

