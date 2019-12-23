Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK) Shares Down 1.8%

Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.55 ($0.39) and last traded at A$0.55 ($0.39), 2,546,642 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.56 ($0.40).

The company has a market capitalization of $278.35 million and a PE ratio of 12.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.51.

About Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK)

Alkane Resources Limited operates as a multi-commodity mining and exploration company in the Central West of New South Wales in eastern Australia. The company operates through two segments, Gold Operations and Rare Metals. It explores for gold, copper, zirconium, hafnium, niobium, tantalum, yttrium, and rare earth elements.

