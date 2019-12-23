American Cannabis (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Trading Down 12.6%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 80,660 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 77,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

About American Cannabis (OTCMKTS:AMMJ)

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

