American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2479 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,382. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.57.

