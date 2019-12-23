American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

American River Bankshares stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. American River Bankshares has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $88.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.24.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 19.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

