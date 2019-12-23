Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Receives $81.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

AMSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

In other news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $113,782.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,287.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Roach sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $35,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,737 shares in the company, valued at $612,026.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Amerisafe in the third quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 22.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Amerisafe by 9.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the third quarter worth about $193,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.84. The stock had a trading volume of 150,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,524. Amerisafe has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.68.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $91.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amerisafe will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.