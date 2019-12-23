Analysts Anticipate ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ANCHIANO THERAP/S.

Get ANCHIANO THERAP/S alerts:

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.11).

ANCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANCN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the third quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,266. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANCHIANO THERAP/S (ANCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.