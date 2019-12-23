Analysts Anticipate Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Analysts expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.16). Livexlive Media reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Livexlive Media.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 101.81% and a negative return on equity of 501.10%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIVX shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

LIVX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,432. Livexlive Media has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Livexlive Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Livexlive Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Livexlive Media by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Livexlive Media by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 414,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 98,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Livexlive Media by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

