Analysts Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. MasTec reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price target on MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,778.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. 2,021,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,527. MasTec has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.40.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

