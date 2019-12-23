Analysts Expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Northern Oil and Gas posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOG. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Imperial Capital raised Northern Oil and Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:NOG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.21. 23,058,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

