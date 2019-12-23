Analysts Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.32. Old National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.79 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,617. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 462.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

