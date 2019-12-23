Analysts Set MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) PT at $8.25

Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock.

Shares of MFA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,323,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,030. MFA FINL INC/SH has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $7.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.51.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 60.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,006.30. Also, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $521,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 139,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,235.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 72.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 158.9% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

