Analysts Set Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) Price Target at $42.80

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

THOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Leerink Swann downgraded Synthorx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Synthorx by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Synthorx by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Synthorx by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Synthorx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its stake in Synthorx by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THOR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82. Synthorx has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $68.05.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synthorx will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Synthorx Company Profile

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

