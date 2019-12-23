ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Trading 0.9% Higher

ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.16 and last traded at $82.16, 1,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.46.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ANSELL LTD/S in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get ANSELL LTD/S alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.34.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSELL LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSELL LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.