Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 835 ($10.98) price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 820 ($10.79).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 887.86 ($11.68).

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 918 ($12.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 899.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 877.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 727.60 ($9.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

