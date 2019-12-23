AP Eagers (ASX:APE) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:APE) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$9.94 ($7.05) and last traded at A$10.27 ($7.28), approximately 783,343 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$10.36 ($7.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71.

AP Eagers Company Profile (ASX:APE)

A.P. Eagers Limited owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia. The company operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. It sells new and used vehicles and trucks; distributes and sells vehicle and truck parts, accessories, and car care products; maintains, repairs, and services vehicles and trucks; and offers vehicle and truck protection, and other aftermarket products.

