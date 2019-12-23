AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

WAAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE WAAS traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.10. 74,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,160. AquaVenture has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AquaVenture will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in AquaVenture by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AquaVenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AquaVenture by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AquaVenture by 23.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in AquaVenture by 54.3% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

