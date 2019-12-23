Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AQX opened at GBX 415 ($5.46) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 468.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 482.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24. Aquis Exchange has a 1-year low of GBX 420 ($5.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 600 ($7.89).

In related news, insider Jonathan Charles Clelland acquired 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 490 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £8,991.50 ($11,827.81).

Aquis Exchange Plc operates equities exchange and multilateral trading facility, and provides technology services in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Technologies, and Aquis Market Data. The Aquis Exchange division operates a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic.

