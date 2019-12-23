ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $715.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) to post $715.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $734.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $698.80 million. ArcBest reported sales of $774.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $787.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.16 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

ARCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 280.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 1,924.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in ArcBest by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 435,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.94. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.