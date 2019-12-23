Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) Shares Down 0.9%

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.13, 86,813 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 120,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $257.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.11.

About Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG)

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

