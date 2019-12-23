Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing specialty chemical solutions. It serves consumer and industrial markets which includes adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical sector. Ashland Global Holdings Inc., formerly known as Ashland Inc., is based in Covington, United States. “

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

NYSE:ASH traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.97. The stock had a trading volume of 463,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,954. Ashland Global has a one year low of $64.93 and a one year high of $81.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average of $76.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.53 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,763,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,567,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 539.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,423,000 after buying an additional 415,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 1,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after buying an additional 342,503 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.