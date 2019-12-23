Atlas Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.09 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $11.09 million and $140,574.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00182267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01172701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00117218 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

