Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) will report sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $7.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

AGR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,560. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 339,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

