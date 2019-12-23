Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.191 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.44. 18,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,760. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.24 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80.

