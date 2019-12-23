Aventus (AVT) Price Reaches $0.0760 on Major Exchanges

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for $0.0760 or 0.00001003 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Gatecoin and Ethfinex. In the last week, Aventus has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Aventus has a market capitalization of $456,227.00 and approximately $11,483.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00182283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.99 or 0.01174207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025526 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00118280 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Mercatox, OKEx, Ethfinex, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

