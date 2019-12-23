BaaSid (BAAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.85 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One BaaSid token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. BaaSid has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $86,656.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BaaSid

BaaSid launched on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,792,525,852 tokens. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

