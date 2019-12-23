Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Trading Up 6.9%

Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (LON:BKS)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.53), 80,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 54,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.66. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile (LON:BKS)

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

