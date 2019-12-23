Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

BCYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,882. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $14.91.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.49%. Analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $642,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,403,000. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,268,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

