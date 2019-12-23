Biglari (NYSE:BH) versus J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) Head-To-Head Comparison

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) and Biglari (NYSE:BH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares J Alexanders and Biglari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J Alexanders 3.13% 9.37% 5.17% Biglari 10.52% 12.60% 6.65%

This is a summary of current ratings for J Alexanders and Biglari, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J Alexanders 0 0 0 0 N/A Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of J Alexanders shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of J Alexanders shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.6% of Biglari shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares J Alexanders and Biglari’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J Alexanders $242.26 million 0.60 $4.00 million $0.60 16.07 Biglari $809.89 million 0.32 $19.39 million N/A N/A

Biglari has higher revenue and earnings than J Alexanders.

Summary

Biglari beats J Alexanders on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill. The company's restaurants offer American menu. As of April 29, 2019, it operated 46 restaurants in 16 states. J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products under the MAXIM and Maxim brand name; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

